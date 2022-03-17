5. Reebok Floatride Energy 3.0 Get It

The Floatride Energy 3.0 earns high marks for a lively ride that feels good at a wide range of distances and paces. The key ingredient is the Floatride Energy foam, which offers great energy return and comfortable cushioning. The latest version of the shoe comes with a redesigned upper for improved breathability and fit, and the full rubber outsole offers good grip and durability for demanding training schedules.

[$100; reebok.com]

