8. Asics GT-1000 11

The GT-1000 is a solid pick for an everyday trainer, especially if you like your shoes to have a little extra support. Asics tweaked the latest version to feel softer, and with its FlyteFoam cushioning and Gel pod in the heel, it should create a smooth ride. Under-arch support and an external heel counter help correct overpronation.

[$100; asics.com]

