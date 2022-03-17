9. Skechers GoRun Pure 2 Axis Get It

Skechers is a reliable brand for running shoes under $100. We like the GoRun Pure, which combines responsive Ultra Flight cushioning with an M-strike rocker sole design. That sole shape helps you roll forward onto your toes with each footstep, creating a smooth stride. Plus, the GoRun Pure comes with a Goodyear rubber outsole for dependable traction and durability.

[$95; skechers.com]

