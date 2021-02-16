Choosing the right sport side-by-sides depends on your terrain, driving style, and wallet. From Polaris to Kawasaki, consider this lineup for a rip-roaring time.

Also check out our story on the latest and greatest UTVs storming West Virginia’s Hatfield-McCoy Trails—and beyond.

1. Polaris RZR PRO XP Ultimate

Our head-turning, Hatfield-McCoy Trails–tested UTV crams all the freshest tech, like GPS and Rockford Fosgate audio, into a sleek, driver-coddling design.

[$28,499; rzr.polaris.com]

2. Can-Am Maverick Sport

Not the sexiest beast, but with enough power and suspension to tame the HMT, it shows that an affordable, base-model UTV can be the right tool for the job.

[$15,299; can-am.brp.com]

3. Kawasaki Teryx KRX 1000 Special Edition

Combining a 999cc powerplant, 68-inch width, and massive wheel travel, this one is built for the desert, the woods, or the nearest Monster Jam.

[$22,599; kawasaki.com]

4. Can-Am Maverick X3 Max X MR Turbo RR

Need to give three friends a lift into the apocalypse? This four-seater version of the X3 rocks 195 horses and zombie-squashing tires.

[$29,099; can-am.brp.com]

5. Yamaha YXZ1000R SS XT-R

F1 meets off-road with this racy speedster’s paddle-shifted, five-speed manual transmission linked to a high-revving, three-cylinder engine. So, wanna line up?

[$21,799; yamahamotorsports.com]

6. CFMOTO ZForce 950 Sport

Don’t expect cutting-edge engineering, but at a bargain price that includes what other brands upsell as options (e.g. winch, roof), could it be a RZR disruptor?

[$12,999; cfmotousa.com]

TRAIL BLING

Want to spend more money on your UTV? Accessorize, accessorize, accessorize!

Bumper

Vehicles made for off-road craziness should come with bumpers standard, but that’s how the dealer runs up your tab. Go full frontal to make your UTV as impenetrable as a supermax.

Sound Bars

Because your old boombox will rattle to tiny pieces, and you absolutely have to crank “Ride of the Valkyries” while bombing through the backwoods.

Winches

You’ll probably skip this utilitarian accessory—and kick yourself when you inevitably get buried up to your axles in swamp mud.

Lights

Look at me, I have a UTV! Nothing bridges the gap between off-roaders and compact-car modders quite like garish LED underglow and pulsing whip lights.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!