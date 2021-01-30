If you can shop for a pair of diamond earrings or a gold cuff bracelet in your underwear, why wouldn’t you? Forget having to go to a brick and mortar to peruse the latest jewelry selection from big box chains. You’re living in the future, my friend. Buy jewelry online.

Gone are the days of having a store clerk breathing down your neck, suggesting the highest-priced goods all in an effort to make a sale. Instead, that experience has been replaced with internet storefronts where you can experience virtual try-ons, 3D modeling, and the ability to one-click purchase jewelry for yourself or a loved one, and have it delivered straight to your door.

But we also know that finding just the right piece online can feel overwhelming too. (After all, a Google search for “online jewelry store” returns some 1,530,000,000 results.) To help narrow down the options, we’ve listed 10 of the best places to buy jewelry online that deliver at every price point, on every need, so you can get just the thing for Valentine’s Day, a birthday, anniversary, or just because.

The Best Sites to Buy Jewelry for Women Online

Best for Affordable Finds: Ellie Vail

Founded in 2014 by former celebrity stylist Ellie Vail, the eponymously named brand is made for “the everyday woman.” Her pieces are made out of gold-plated stainless steel so they’re water- and sweat-resistant and hypoallergenic.

Must-have piece: Arielle Bangle Bracelet ($59). It’s effortlessly cool, timeless, and pairs well with other stacking jewelry, making it a staple piece in any woman’s personal jewelry collection.

Best for Luxury Goods: Auvere

Auvere is the perfect place to shop for someone you adore, because the brand itself is born out of love. Cofounders Gina Love and Steven Feldman also happen to be partners in life as well. The couple came together to launch their jewelry line in 2017, exclusively making pieces from True 22 and Pure 24 karat gold.

Must-have piece: Byzantium Ring ($5,300). Made using 23 grams of 24 karat gold and rubies, this is a piece that wows. Though you really can’t go wrong choosing any of its men’s or women’s rings.

Best for One-of-a-Kind Pieces: Catbird

The brick-and-mortar and online store not only features its own brand, but it also sells goods from some of the coolest artisans on the block. The company prides itself on its diverse hiring and purchasing decisions, which have helped it have a truly wide range of products to select from.

Must-have piece: Dollhouse Heart Locket ($168). The charming necklace is the perfect way to say “I love you.” The necklace is made in a studio that’s “been family owned and operated since the 19th century,” so you know it’s got to be good. Pop in a custom photo with a touch of glue for added personal flare.

Best for Personalized/Custom Offerings: By Chari

Established in 2012, designer Chari Cuthbert’s line pays homage to women who “appreciate simplicity but demand luxury.” Each piece is handmade and sustainably produced in Los Angeles, CA, making it no surprise the line is beloved by Hollywood A-listers. Though her entire line is top-notch, it’s Cuthbert’s customized letter jewelry that really shines.

Must-have piece: Spaced Letter Necklace, small ($235.) Delicate and light, the small spaced letter necklace is all the statement one needs.

Best for Minimalist Pieces: Oradina

Oradina is a masterclass on the concept of “less is more.” The company, run by third generation jewelers, specializes in solid gold jewelry meant to impress, not overpower. The company also offers transparency in its gold sourcing, ensuring each piece is ethically sourced so you can feel good about gifting and wearing.

Must-have piece: Oradina Positano Classic Hoops ($125). It doesn’t get more chic than hoops. Choose from yellow, white, and rose gold for a custom gift.

Best for Sustainable Sourcing: Vrai

Purchasing gemstones can take some serious detective work to figure out where it came from, who mined it, and if they were paid fair wage. But not with Vrai. That’s because its diamonds are sustainably grown in the United States. That means they come with zero carbon footprint and zero mining, and are cut by the company’s own master craftsmen.

Must-have piece: Diamond Bezel Bracelet ($260.) Dainty and cute, this diamond bracelet is a cute sparkler. Pair it with the Ellie Vail bangle for a one-two punch.

Best for Rare Stones: Stone and Strand

Sometimes you just need to find a piece of jewelry that’s as unique as the person you’re gifting it to. Don’t worry, Stone and Strand is here for you. The company lives by its Good Girl Mission, which “champions women who inspire us. Women who are unapologetically themselves and unafraid to do things their own way.” Their colorful pieces most certainly reflect that.

Must-have piece: Unicorn Gemstone Ring ($250). This is a colorful showstopper—made of amethyst, peridot, pink sapphire, blue sapphire, and blue topaz set in yellow gold.

Best for Trending Goods: Machete

Being on-trend can be a good thing. Atlanta brand MACHETE is made with eco-conscious materials including its tortoise acetate, cellulose acetate, and bio-acetate, which are all natural and renewable materials. The jewelry is even shipped in custom, eco-friendly UVA zip bags as an added bonus.

Must-have piece: BIWA Pearl Anklet ($72). The ‘90s are back, which means anklets are too. Level up from the kid stuff to high-end designs like this goodie made from freshwater pearls.

Best for Classic Taste: Mejuri

Mejuri is the place to go for getting instant heirloom pieces that are cool today, tomorrow, and generations to come. Or, as the company describes, its jewelry is “handcrafted like the olden days, but designed for the golden days ahead.”

Must-have piece: Baby Box Chain Necklace ($195). This 14-karat gold necklace goes with literally everything from a classic white T-shirt to black tie, making it the ideal piece for the top drawer in your jewelry box.

Best for an Artisan on the Rise: Sophie Monet

Sophie Monet is redefining what jewelry needs to look and feel like. Sophie Monet Okulick made her entire first collection out of wood, a material you have to see to appreciate. Each piece is so damn cool you’ll want to buy something for yourself too. When buying jewelry online is this easy, why not?

Must-have piece: Black Pearl Midi Hoops ($150). The mixed materials will have people looking twice. Made out of peacock black pearl, pine wood, and 16-karat-gold-plated sterling silver, it’s a gift that’ll leave recipients saying thank you for days.

