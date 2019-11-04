The Ski Gear That We’re Stoked On This Season





There’s an arbitrary point each autumn in which my mind flips from shorts and sandals to frozen slopes and face shots. Sometimes it’s latter, close to Thanksgiving when the ground frosts on a nightly basis. Sometimes it’s a bit earlier, when the geese head south and the leaves start to fall. This year for me, it was in early October that I began craving powder.

The first big snowfall of the year left multiple feet in the Cascades, Tetons, Sierra and across Montana, and ski junkies like me started counting down to opening day. Nostalgic Instagram posts flew fast and furious, Google searches for “ski passes” boomed, and the ski wax is being heated as we speak.

To get ahead of the game, I’m here to help you find some of the top products this season. Below are some of the best, lightest, and most sustainable pieces of gear on the market. Some are new, others are the long-standing standards. Everything listed below we’re genuinely stoked on.

The smart purchase for those getting started on backcountry travel and looking to gear up for their first season. The package comes with the BCA Tracker S avalanche transceiver (long considered one of the best on the market), the extendable B-1 EXT shovel, and quick deploying Stealth 270 probe. All three components are key to safe travel in avalanche terrain.

The Phantom features a lumbar 3L reservoir that keeps water weight low and close to your back, for a smoother ride in rough terrain. The pack is updated with more storage capacity inside and out – it can easily carry your skis or snowboard, helmet, shovel and goggles, plus a compartment for storing your wet gear, and dedicated pockets for avalanche tools.

Weighing less than 12 ounces, the Ghost Shadow hooded jacket shows that recycled materials and high-performance insulation go hand-in-hand. It wears comfortably as a mid layer or outer layer using body-mapped construction and PrimaLoft synthetic insulation to provide maximum warmth, freedom of movement and efficient layering. The jacket is lightweight, highly breathable, compressible and 70% recycled.

My favorite ski just got even better. Rebuilt from the ground up this year, the freestyle-inspired shape makes the CT 3.0 playful while still able to hold a strong edge when you ask a lot from the ski. For those looking for a ski that can do almost everything, this is as good as you’ll get. Enough float for powder but still lightweight and versatile for ripping the entire mountain.

Seven years in the making with some of the best freeskiers on the planet, Salomon launched the Shift MNC binding last season and small refinements have only made it better. The binding ushered in a new generation of dual backcountry and freeride capability by delivering downhill performance combined with lightweight touring proficiency. It is the first binding to utilize the touring efficiency of a pin binding on the up, and the power transmission of an alpine binding on the down.

The Odin Mountain 3L Shell Jacket uses a new microporous membrane and a durable woven back with C6 DWR, offering a dry system that performs well in cold and warm weather, making it perfect for both resort and backcountry days. Includes a powder skirt, too. The Odin Bibs are made of the same material, paired with strategically placed soft shell fabrics to optimize for mobility. They include leg zippers for ventilation, thigh pockets, and secure beacon pocket. To enhance user comfort, both bibs are gender-specifically designed for backcountry “relief.” A side-zip for men and a drop-seat for women.

Known for some of the most colorful, fun and comfortable hats around the ski industry, Skida is a Burlington, Vermont based outfit with seasonal patterns and warm, fleece-lined lids. Sometimes simplicity means perfection.

Founded in Jackson Hole just three years ago, Mometous has grown quickly by selling some of the best performance products on the market. Made with top ingredients and expert knowledge on nutritional supplements, the company has found traction in the NFL, NBA, NHL and NCAA, and frankly, is delicious. There’s a reason that fitness coaches recommend it every day.

