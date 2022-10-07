There’s no shortage of mid-layers for you to choose from on a ski day. Take your pick of thin puffy jackets and fleece, but we think your mid-layer should do more than just help keep you warm. It should make a statement. It should look so good you’re reluctant to put a shell on over it. Enter the ski sweater, a forgotten staple of ski style that’s finally, thankfully, making a comeback.

They’re better than ever, as apparel makers are bringing vintage style back with modern tech and heritage materials for a new breed of ski sweater that performs as well as it looks. We found seven of the most stylish ski sweaters out there. Whether you’re seeking inspiration from your favorite retro ski movies or going deeper for a vintage Euro-trash look, there’s a sweater for you on this list. Choose wisely and you’ll look better than ever on the slopes and in the lodge this season.

