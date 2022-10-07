1. Alps and Meters Ski Race Knit Ishpeming Get it

Not only is this sweater named after the home of the National Ski Association (formed in Ishpeming, MI, in 1905), but the Ishpeming pays homage to U.S. skiing’s past with its design, which is taken straight from the sweaters American skiers wore during early winter Olympic games. The lines are simple, the cut is athletic, and the knit is a blend of super fine merino wool and cashmere for the ultimate in comfort and durability. High traffic areas like the elbows and shoulders are also triple-knitted for extra durability.

[$475; alpsandmeters.com]

