2. Dale of Norway Vail Weatherproof Sweater Get it

When is a sweater more than just a sweater? When it has a windproof lining inside and a knit that’s given a waterproof treatment on the outside, like Dale of Norway’s line of Weatherproof Sweaters. The result is a stylish sweater that’s warm and tough enough to wear without a shell, so you can rock the apres ski look even on bad weather days. The Vail is made from Norwegian wool, with a high collar and quarter zip to help keep the cold out on the worst days.

[$400; daleofnorway.com]

