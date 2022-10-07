3. Fjällräven Övik Nordic SweaterGet it
Instead of looking to skiing’s past, Fjällräven used traditional Scandanavian fishing sweaters for inspiration for the Övik, which is put together with a lofty knit that beefs up the insulation without adding weight. And you can feel good about what you’re wearing; the wool used follows strict criteria for animal welfare, land stewardship, and the use of chemicals. And how about those elbow patches, which are made from Fjällräven’s G-1000 material, which is built to withstand hard use.
[$195; fjällräven.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top