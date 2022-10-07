4. Helly Hansen Carv Knit SweaterGet it
Helly Hansen uses a proven blend of merino wool and nylon to build a sweater that feels great and performs just as well, as it adds warmth to your kit while helping to regulate your body temperature as you ski hard. The use of merino also helps keep the weight and bulk down, making the Carv an easy sweater to layer over. The shoulders and collar are ribbed to promote mobility, and the yarn follows responsible wool standards.
[$180; hellyhansen.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top