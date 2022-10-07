5. Filson Henley Guide SweaterGet it
OK, the Guide was designed for waterfowl hunters, but the features and vintage army style transfer well to the ski slopes as the sweater is built to insulate in cold, wet weather. The 100 percent merino wool warms while wicking moisture, and the shoulders and sleeves are covered in a waxed cotton with an oil finish that repels falling snow and light rain. Feel free to wear this one as a layer or without a shell.
[$550; filson.com]
