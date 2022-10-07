6. Icebreaker Merino Lodge Half Zip SweaterGet it
Icebreaker is known for their thin layers designed for high-output activities (think: XC skiing), but they used a chunkier knit to recall classic ski lodge attire for this all-merino sweater. The high neck is double-layered to help build warmth, while the half zip can be deployed to add breathability when you heat up. The sweater is soft, easy-wearing, and performs well on the mountain under a shell while looking good in the lodge on its own.
[$250; icebreaker.com]
