Gear

Ski Sweaters Are Back. These 7 Classics Offer Instant Slope-Style Appeal

Icebreaker's Merino Lodge sweater has a chunky knit and classic style.
7
Courtesy Image 6 / 7

6. Icebreaker Merino Lodge Half Zip Sweater

Get it

Icebreaker is known for their thin layers designed for high-output activities (think: XC skiing), but they used a chunkier knit to recall classic ski lodge attire for this all-merino sweater. The high neck is double-layered to help build warmth, while the half zip can be deployed to add breathability when you heat up. The sweater is soft, easy-wearing, and performs well on the mountain under a shell while looking good in the lodge on its own.

[$250; icebreaker.com]

Shaun White riding a Whitespace Snowboard in the air

Shaun White Launches New Gear Label With Limited-Edition Snowboard

Read article

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Christopher Cloos_Tom_Equity Premium Slot_300x490
More from Gear