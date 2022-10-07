7. Smartwool Intraknit Merino Tech Hoodie Get it

We wouldn’t quite call the style of the Intraknit “vintage,” but it’s certainly timeless, with a straight forward racing stripe accent and an athletic cut that layers well. The performance chops are next level, too. Not only is the sweater built from a highly-functional merino/poly/elastane combo that moves well and breathes even better, but the sweater is given a DWR finish to battle snow, and has built in wind panels on the front and sleeves to fight that bitter chill. Meanwhile, key areas are given breathable mesh panels and there’s a zippered chest pocket that’s big enough for most phones.

[$175; smartwool.com]

