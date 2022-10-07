8. Delaine & Co. Downhill Racer Sweater Get it

Inspired by the sweater worn by Robert Redford in the classic ‘60s film Downhill Racer, the aptly-named Downhill Racer Sweater has all the hallmarks of a mid-century vintage knit: a quarter zip high collar, raglan sleeves, and just the right amount of flash on the chest and shoulders to let everyone on the slopes know you mean business. It’s also made from 100 percent merino wool that’s sourced and knitted domestically.

[$285; skidelaine.com]

