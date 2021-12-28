Best Skis of 2022 to Master Any Mountain

The right ski is magic. Nothing conjures joy (or adrenaline) like ripping down the slopes. While good ski boots are critical, those boards are your direct interface with the snow. They’ll enhance your turns, make crud feel like powder, and boost confidence. Buying skis is a complicated calculus. There’s length, sidecut (dimensions), turning radius, width of shovel (tip), waist, and tail. Add camber, rocker, float, profile, and other jargon and you might as well learn a new language. That’s why we put together a list of the best skis of 2022, to help you find clarity.

When you pick a ski, consider where you’ll be skiing the most—dream vacation aside. If you live on the East Coast (or close to it), consider a narrower carver ski for hardpack (aka ice). If you reside in Colorado, California, and Utah, chances are you’ll want a wider powder tool. In the Pacific Northwest, split the difference with a ski that’s at home on groomers, concrete, and that occasional day of perfect powder. Keep in mind that unless you’re headed deep into the backcountry, narrower waist skis generally carve better while those that are wider underfoot tend to be powderhounds. Also, consider length. There’s a tendency to think “bigger is better,” but that’s not always the case—especially if you’re just starting out.

Over the years, our team of testers has skied thousands of days on over 150 pairs of skis. Here are our favorite choices for this season that you can buy now. Inventories are at an all-time low due to Covid supply chain issues, so don’t hesitate if you need new boards. We considered skis for their versatility of performance, best-of-class construction, and general ski-ability. The best skis of 2022 will help improve your technique, whether you’re dreaming of corduroy, powder, or just plain all-mountain fun.