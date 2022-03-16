10. Smart Nora Get It

When there’s a snorer in the room, no one wins. Those who snore rarely get a solid night’s sleep, but they’re often better off than their partner. The Smart Nora is a two-part system—a mouse-shaped, wireless microphone and an inflatable pad. Once it hears snoring, it works to gently tilt your head up to open the throat’s airway and stop it. The Smart Nora works with any standard pillow and is for back, side, or stomach sleepers.

[$359; smartnora.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!