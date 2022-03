4. Vitruvi Move Diffuser Get It

On a single charge, the cordless Move can fill a 500-square-foot space with up to eight hours of your favorite, calming essential oil. Not only will this help relax you before bed, but it might just become your favorite way to freshen up whatever room in the house you’re in—without the danger or smoke of candles.

[$179; vitruvi.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!