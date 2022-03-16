5. Manta Sleep Mask Pro Get It

As smart sleep tech has evolved, it’s often made simple things unnecessarily complex—like a sleep mask with music, massage, and heat features. Skip all of that in favor of the Manta. It blocks 100 percent of light with a pair of cups that rest comfortably around the eyes that attach with hook and loop tape so you can dial in the fit. It’s also designed to minimize pressure points.

[$89; mantasleep.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!