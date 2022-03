6. Purple Duvet Get It

Purple engineered this duvet to deliver all the comfort of down without the annoying jabs of feathers. Covered with cotton and filled with polyester, the duvet has loops on its ends to stay put on the mattress and is machine washable. Simply put, it’s an exceptionally comfortable blanket that’s very easy to live with.

[$129; purple.com]

