7. One Clock Analog Waking Clock

While this handsome clock would be a welcome addition to just about any bedside, it’s a must if you’re in the camp that leaves your smartphone in another room. Inside the powder-coated aluminum frame, a gentle alarm encourages waking in a more natural way—without those harsh iPhone tones. And don’t worry, there’s no separate am/fm radio knob.

[$300; oneclock.co]

