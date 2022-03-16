8. Sleepme Dock Pro Sleep System Get It

If you love your current mattress but you sleep hot or cold, just add some water. The Dock Pro is a two-part system that slips underneath the sheets with a base that chills or heats water—between 55 and 115 degrees. The base pumps conditioned water up and throughout the pad to regulate the temperature, while an app lets you customize your sleeping situation. The base rests under the bed where it runs whisper quiet. The unit connects to your Wi-Fi network, so you can pre-chill or warm your bed on your way home.

[From $999; sleep.me]

