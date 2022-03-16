9. Withings Sleep Tracking Mat Get It

The market is rife with bands, straps, and rings that promise to track your sleep habits to hack your sleep. But if you’re uncomfortable wearing devices to bed, Withings Sleep Tracking Mat follows your sleep cycle with a discreet pad that slips under the mattress. Use your phone to see data on everything from sleep assessments to snore detection, with a program that provides advice to optimize your sleep game. The best part? It works with IFTTT (automations that connect apps in more meaningful ways) so you can control the bedroom lights by simply getting into or out of bed, making for a clearer path to the bathroom in the middle of the night.

[$100; withings.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!