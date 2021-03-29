The Best Smart Home Technology for Apartments

Since the days of the Jetsons, we’ve been dreaming about the smart home. It was a future where all our electronics would talk to each other and work seamlessly. But while the last decade has featured a lot of swings, it’s had just as many misses. Try as tech companies might, our homes still felt pretty dumb. So, how are things looking in 2021? Y’know, it’s actually pretty damn good—especially if you’re looking to invest in smart home technology for apartments.

I’m as surprised as you are. While we’re still nowhere near perfection, a lot of the “smart” items out there today work extremely well. They even play nicely with one other. With that in mind, I set out to put together the ultimate smart home and highlight what I think is the best gear out there. Now, this guide is focused primarily toward people who are renting apartments, where you can’t change absolutely everything. That means we had to leave fridges, ovens, locks, and even thermostats off the list for now. All that being said, most of the items on this list will be great for anybody, regardless of whether you rent, own, or freeload.

The Brains

Just like Tony Stark’s mansion needed Jarvis, your apartment needs a digital assistant to get everything working together. The big three in this arena are Google Assistant, Apple’s Siri, and Amazon’s Alexa. Generally speaking, all three are pretty capable, but it’s best to pick one and have them run the show, if possible. For my smart apartment I went with Google’s line. In my extensive testing, I found that Google Assistant is consistently the best at understanding natural language, which means you don’t need to worry as much about memorizing and carefully wording your commands.