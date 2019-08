The latest generation of smart locks is, finally, reliable. That means you can install a connected gadget in your front door and enjoy the benefits—features like fingerprint identification, remote access, video monitoring, even special codes for Airbnb guests—without worrying about something going haywire and getting locked out of your own house. It may be time to say goodbye to your keys forever.

Here are the best smart locks to install to bring your home’s security into the digital age.