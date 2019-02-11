Shoveling snow is tough work, and it can put a real strain on your back, especially if you’re laboring with a subpar blade. But there’s good news for anybody with a sidewalk, porch, or driveway to clear: Snow shovels have evolved, and it’s now easier to keep your ground game strong all winter. A new generation of snow-fighting equipment—from lightweight, portable electric snow throwers to multi-handled shovels for easier lifting—makes keeping the flakes at bay much less of a chore.

Here are our picks for the best snow shovels to power through the powder this winter.