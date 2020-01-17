The Best Snowboards for Groomers, Ice, and Deep Powder

When it comes to finding the best snowboards, we can recommend a bevy of options ranging from all mountain to alpine to freestyle. But you’ve got to consider a board’s construction, materials, camber, and feel. Do you want a certain length or flex pattern? Or maybe a board suited for specific conditions? If you’re new to snowboarding, here’s a quick primer:

An all-mountain board allows you to casually maneuver slopes and still execute those quick turns and aerials. These flat, directional boards can ride curves and tear powder with blunt power for smooth sailing. Most snowboarders use them.

The alpine board is less common but great for carving or speeding down slopes. These are top-speed, expert-handling boards meant for whipping downhill as fast as possible—not for tricks.

And freestyle boards are built shorter and lighter. They’re great for beginners—though more advanced riders can use them to explore new trails, due to their easy turning. And since you’ll have two tips instead of one, you can switch in mid-ride to practice stances and balance. While they aren’t speed demons, they’re great for tricks.

We surveyed a collection of boards to find the most optimal builds for each design. So whether you prioritize speed, turning, or deep-powder maneuvering, here are the best.

