2. Gnu Head Space Get It

Built for park laps and groomers, the Gnu’s camber and a hybrid core provide plenty of snap. Freestylers will appreciate riding switch on this board, and the toe-to-edge geometry that yields intuitive, buttery turns. The serrated edges give it a solid grip on ice, too.

[$460; gnu.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!