12. '47 Hats
Few places have a wider selection of headgear to offer across the major North American sports. ‘47 Brand has officially licensed hats that range from the throwback to the futuristic for every team in Major League Baseball, the NFL, NHL, and NBA, and a bunch of colleges. With a range of fitted and adjustable caps and all sorts of logos, you’ll have tons of options for any fan.
[Prices vary; 47brand.com]
