15. ESPN+ One-Year Gift SubscriptionGet It
Increasingly, a big chunk of the sports people love to watch aren’t on cable TV but behind paywalled streaming services. ESPN+ is the biggest of the bunch, and it offers access to hundreds of college football games, most of the major European soccer leagues, and a substantial package of out-of-market NHL games. A one-year subscription gives the sports-obsessed fan in your life the key to a massive amount of sports action.
[$100 for one year; espnplus.com]
