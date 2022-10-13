Gear

The 15 Best Gifts for Diehard Fans of Any Sport

8. Homefield Apparel Vintage College Sports Gear

Homefield Apparel, a family-run business out of Indianapolis, has become a big deal in college sports over the last three years. The brand works with universities to offer vintage collections that aren’t available anywhere else, and the shirts (and hoodies, and crewnecks, and even joggers) are extremely comfortable. More than 100 schools have designs available.

[T-shirts starting at $34; homefieldapparel.com]

