The Best Standing Desks You Can Actually Afford

If you’re still sitting at your desk all day, you no longer have an excuse. Stand up! Desk converters are all the rage these days, and they come in all shapes and sizes. What’s the best standing desk? We found the VIVO 36-inch Tabletop Workstation to be the Best Overall Standing Desk.

The VIVO found the best balance of size, function, style, and affordability. It’s a tough balance to strike, given the height of the worker, the size of the workspace, and what we’ll be using it for. With all these variables in play, finding the ideal standing desk for you can be a daunting task. So we put together a list to help you decide what’s the best stand-up desk solution for you.

Some desk converters are flimsy, while others are too large and heavy. Some look and work amazing—but they cost more than we want to spend. Other will get the job done, but wiggle and shake when we type. We need one with stability and heft—but of course, it can’t be too big! Like we said, it’s a fine line to find.

Now, full-size stand-up desks are fantastic—but who has the space (or the money) for a table-sized desk? We don’t want to stand up all the time, and certainly don’t want the additional expense of a high barstool-type desk chair. Plus, adjustable full-sized desks are big and heavy—raising and lowering them is not a one-man job. In fact, it’s usually a two-man chore.

We looked all over Amazon for the best standing desk solutions. We looked at affordability, of course. But also considered size, ease of use, and the reviews and comments of thousands of actual users who purchased and utilized these standing desk. And all other things being equal, we chose the VIVO as our best overall mainly because of its 1,000-plus user reviews, 4.5-star rating, and cost.

We also liked these standing desks:

Varidesk ProPlus 36 Electric: This company sets the benchmark when it comes to sit/stand desk converters; this electric solution takes the backache out of the lift;

AmazonBasics Corner Desk Converter: This solution for corner desk and cubicle occupants is designed to suit dual monitor mounting arms;

Stand Steady X-Elite Pro: Perfect for home office or countertop, this inexpensive standing desk solution doesn’t have the size or stability of the rest; but it’s small, effective, and inexpensive;

Seville Classic Airlift3: We weren’t even aware these existed! If you have the space and need the surface area of a full desk, this is an ideal solution.

What’s the right stand-up desk solution for you? Here are our picks for Best Affordable Standing Desk.