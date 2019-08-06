The Best Standing Desks You Can Actually Afford

Best Budget Desk ConverterGET IT!
Stand Steady X-Elite Pro
Over 90 percent of its nearly 800 reviews rate this budget option 4.5 stars. It raises to just 16 inches, and at 20″x26″ it has a noticeably smaller surface area (and footprint) than some others. But if you’re looking for a small standing desk for your laptop, this is an ideal solution.
It may not be not as sleek or high-tech as some of the competition. But for the size, it’s a powerful little standing desk converter.
PROS:
-Available in four colors including white, black, tan, and dark brown.
-Raises from 2.5-16 inches.
-No assembly required.
CONS:
-Smallish surface area, but plenty big enough for a laptop.
Get It: Pick up the Stand Steady X-Elite Pro ($180) at Amazon