The Best Standing Desks You Can Actually Afford

Best Budget Desk Converter GET IT!

Stand Steady X-Elite Pro

Over 90 percent of its nearly 800 reviews rate this budget option 4.5 stars. It raises to just 16 inches, and at 20″x26″ it has a noticeably smaller surface area (and footprint) than some others. But if you’re looking for a small standing desk for your laptop, this is an ideal solution.

It may not be not as sleek or high-tech as some of the competition. But for the size, it’s a powerful little standing desk converter.

PROS:

-Available in four colors including white, black, tan, and dark brown.

-Raises from 2.5-16 inches.

-No assembly required.

CONS:

-Smallish surface area, but plenty big enough for a laptop.

Get It: Pick up the Stand Steady X-Elite Pro ($180) at Amazon