The Best Standing Desks You Can Actually Afford

Best Electric Convertible GET IT!

VariDesk ProPlus 36 Electric

It’s hard to beat the industry standard-bearer when it comes to converters. With a weighted base, 11 height settings (to 18.75 inches), and electric lift, you’ll go from sitting to standing at the touch of a button.

Plug-and-play; the Varidesk comes fully assembled. Just set it on your desk, plug it in to power, set it, and forget it. It measures 36″x17″.

PROS:

-Includes PowerHub

-Lifts higher than most.

CONS:

-It’s expensive, but worth it.

Get It: Pick up the VariDesk ProPlus 36 Electric ($495) at Amazon