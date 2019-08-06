The Best Standing Desks You Can Actually Afford

Best for Corner Desks GET IT!

AmazonBasics Corner Desk Converter

Some workspaces require us to push our desk into a corner. If you have a corner desk or cubicle and still want the stand-up option, here is your solution. It’s height adjustable from 4.7 to 17.7 inches

At 47.7″x32.7″ flat, this is a full-sized desk attachment. Some reviewers mention that it’s bigger than they expected, but that just gives you plenty of desk space. It works perfectly with Amazon’s highly-rated dual monitor adjustable mounting arms.

PROS:

-Supports up to 33 lbs.

-No assembly required.

CONS:

-Larger than most, but you get plenty of surface area.

Get It: Pick up the AmazonBasics Corner Desk Converter ($181) at Amazon