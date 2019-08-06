The Best Standing Desks You Can Actually Afford

Best for Corner DesksGET IT!
AmazonBasics Corner Desk Converter
Some workspaces require us to push our desk into a corner. If you have a corner desk or cubicle and still want the stand-up option, here is your solution. It’s height adjustable from 4.7 to 17.7 inches
At 47.7″x32.7″ flat, this is a full-sized desk attachment. Some reviewers mention that it’s bigger than they expected, but that just gives you plenty of desk space. It works perfectly with Amazon’s highly-rated dual monitor adjustable mounting arms.
PROS:
-Supports up to 33 lbs.
-No assembly required.
CONS:
-Larger than most, but you get plenty of surface area.
Get It: Pick up the AmazonBasics Corner Desk Converter ($181) at AmazonBack to top