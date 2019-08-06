The Best Standing Desks You Can Actually Afford

Best Full-sized Adjustable Desk GET IT!

Seville Classics Airlift S3

Looking for a true adjustable full-sized desk? The Airlift S3 (4.7 stars) raises and lowers at the touch of a button, from 25.6 to 51.5 inches at a quick and quiet 1.5 inches per second. And it will stay anywhere in between. It’s perfect for those six feet or taller.

The 54″x30″ workspace is a marvel. And the heavy-duty steel base supports up to 264 pounds.

PROS:

-LED controller features four memory settings.

-Sculpted inset brings you closer to your work.

-More than a dozen top finish and base color options.

CONS:

-It’s not cheap—but right now it’s $50 off!

Get It: Save $50 on the Seville Classics Airlift S3 ($480; regularly $530) at Amazon