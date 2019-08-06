The Best Standing Desks You Can Actually Afford

Best Overall GET IT!

VIVO 36-inch Tabletop Workstation

One of Amazon’s top-selling desk risers, this desk converter has over 1,000 reviews—and an impressive 4.4-star rating. It’s dual gas springs will assist you in raising and lowering it to eight points of adjustment from 6.5 to 16 inches, so it’s versatile and perfect for multiple users.

Great for work or the home office, the top surface measures 36″x22″, and the keyboard tray sizes up at 28″x9″. For those who want a cleaner, more modern appearance, it also comes in white.

PROS:

-Very stable with plenty of room for dual monitors.

-Adjustable pressure.

CONS:

-The tray fits a keyboard and a mouse, and not much more. But it’s perfect for the job for which it’s intended.

