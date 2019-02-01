Bigger isn’t always better. These jackets use smart construction and blended insulation to keep you toasty and dry during winter adventures, without the bulk.
Gear
The Best Streamlined Down Jackets for Winter Adventures
4
More News
More from Gear
-
Replace Your Tired Old Air Conditioner With This Mighty Frigidaire Under $200
-
Make Your Bedroom a Freezer With These Cooling Products
-
72 Hours With the 2019 BMW X4 M40i
-
The Coolest Pieces of Gear We Tested This Week
-
10 Grooming Products You Should Pack for Every Road Trip
-
The New Yeti SB140 Is a Trail Machine That’s Built to Rip
-
The 7 Best Alternatives to the Instant Pot
-
MJ5: Surfer Kolohe Andino on His Favorite Surf Spots, Gear, and More
-
The Best Camp Stoves for Every Situation, According to a Pro