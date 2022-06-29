Gear

Best Summer Beach Reads of 2022 

11. ‘Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in North America’s Woods’ by Lyndsie Bourgon

Calling all environmental activists and investigative reporting junkies. Don’t miss this environmental true-crime release that examines timber poaching and how it’s altering old-growth forests in the Pacific Northwest. You’ll be swept into the billion-dollar black market, meet more than a few unforgettable characters, and wonder what you can do to stop international timber cartels.

