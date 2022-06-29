Best Summer Beach Reads of 2022 

13. ‘Diana, William & Harry’ by James Patterson and Chris Mooney Get it

Landing on bookshelves August 15, royal fans will devour this well-paced biography from James Patterson and Chris Mooney, that gives new insight into the House of Windsor. You’ll tear through it by sundown and walk away thinking about the Princess of Wales and her two sons with new perspective. With August 2022 marking the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s untimely death, her enduring spirit in these pages and beyond feels as strong as ever.

$15

