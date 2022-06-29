Best Summer Beach Reads of 2022 

14. ‘The Light We Give: How Sikh Wisdom Can Transform Your Life’ by Simran Jeet Singh Get it

Mark your calendars for July 19. There’s something about sitting at the ocean’s edge that has us gravitating toward spiritual missives, and this one from social justice activist Simran Jeet Sing is a winner. When you’re ready to pack up for the day, we bet you’ll feel motivated to live with less fear and more intrepid optimism.

[$16; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!