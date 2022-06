3. ‘The Pendleton Guide to Campfire Cooking’ from Pendleton Woolen Mills Get it

In this cookbook, you’ll scour more than 30 recipe ideas for your next camping excursion, along with pro tips on outdoor cooking and packing supplies. Charred corn salad with spices? Campfire grilled pizza? Giant snickerdoodle s’mores? Yes, yes, and yes. We’ll get the sticks for roasting.

[$10; amazon.com]

