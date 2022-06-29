Best Summer Beach Reads of 2022 

4. ‘Chill: The Cold Water Swim Cure—A Transformative Guide to Renew Your Body and Mind’ by Mark Harper Get it

Well, you’re definitely gonna want to cannonball in after reading this. Within, Mark Harper, MD, an anesthetist and researcher, illuminates the benefits of cold-water swimming. Using scientific evidence and case studies, he argues how taking the polar bear plunge may help with anxiety, depression, chronic pain, arthritis, and other conditions. And if you’re perched beside a body of water that’s more tepid than bone-chilling, the book will at least inspire you to try a cold shower.

[$10; amazon.com]

