Best Summer Beach Reads of 2022 

5. ‘All Good People Here’ by Ashley Flowers Get it

Can’t get enough of the true-crime podcast “Crime Junkie?” Set your sights on the August 16 debut from the show’s host, Ashley Flowers. The novel revolves around journalist Margo Davies and is set in the small town of Wakarusa, Indiana. Davies has become obsessed with an unsolved murder from her childhood and its seeming connection to a girl vanishing 20 years later.

[$14; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!