Best Summer Beach Reads of 2022 

GOOD ARGUMENTS: How Debate Teaches Us to Listen and be Heard by Bo Seo
6. ‘Good Arguments: How Debate Teaches Us to Listen and be Heard’ by Bo Seo

Get it

New for June, let Bo Seo, the two-time world champion debater and former coach of the Australian national debating team and the Harvard College Debating Union, guide you through the fine art of argument. Whether you’re looking to navigate a career hurdle or enhance your personal relationships, there’s something for you in this easy-to-read manual.

[$16; amazon.com]  

