7. ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ by David Sedaris Get it

Craving a humorous beach read? David Sedaris is always the answer. Expect standout essays on quarantine life mulled over with Sedaris’ signature finesse. You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and you’ll hope we never go through lockdown ever again.

[$15; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!