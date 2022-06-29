Best Summer Beach Reads of 2022 

8. ‘The 12-Hour Walk: Invest One Day, Conquer Your Mind, and Unlock Your Best Life’ by Colin O’Brady Get it

If you still find yourself thinking about Colin O’Brady’s The Impossible First: From Fire to Ice—Crossing Antarctica Alone, pre-order his newest book for August 2. From the man who accomplished the incredible feat of being the first in the world to complete a solo, unsupported, human-powered walk across Antarctica, take in some of his most pivotal takeaways from that adventure and his other record-breaking achievements. The book seeks to inspire 10 million people to conquer their own life-changing, 12-hour walk, and we’re pretty sure you’ll be sold on the premise from chapter one.

[$13; amazon.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!