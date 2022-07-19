You know it’s important to slather on sunscreen all year round, not just before going out into the blazing sun. But summer’s rays make it even more imperative to take cover to prevent sunburn in the short-term and potentially skin cancer in the long-term. Thing is, it’s easy to forget to reapply sunscreen when you’re fishing or hiking, and sprays and lotion lose their potency over time as you sweat or swim. That’s why we love sun hoodies. They boast a hefty ultraviolet protection factor (UPF) that shields you better than sunscreen alone. The number indicates how much of the sun’s UV radiation can penetrate the fabric and touch your skin.

Made with special textiles that offer all sorts of sun-shielding benefits, sun hoodies are airy enough for scorching temps, making them a summertime staple. However you like to sweat—paddling, surfing, fishing, cycling, climbing, hiking, or just hanging out—be sure to don one of these high-quality, high-performance sun hoodies this season.

1. Eddie Bauer Solarfoil Pro Hoodie

This UPF 50+ sun hoodie from Eddie Bauer is the perfect all-around piece of protection for any summertime activity. Its lightweight fabric wicks moisture to keep you cool, and the relaxed fit helps keep air circulated around your body. It’s treated with polygiene, which uses low levels of silver salt to fight funk, thanks to natural antimicrobial properties. Useful features include a small chamois patch at the hem for cleaning sunglasses, a hood for added protection, and the ability to pack into itself for easy stowing.

[$70; eddiebauer.com]

