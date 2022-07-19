10. KÜHL AirKÜHL Hoody Get it

Soft, modern fabrics that feel like traditional cotton garments (read: not slick, tech-laden textiles) usually lack durability. But the AirKÜHL sun hoodie offers a comfortable next-to-skin feel while still being highly abrasion- and snag-resistant in the field. It also gives you UPF 50+ protection, odor control, and an open-air construction for maximum air flow. Features like a five-panel hood; lay-flat seams; and elastic hems around the hood, sleeves, and thumb holes make this a great summer select.

[$79; kuhl.com]

