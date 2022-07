11. Kuiu Gila Long Sleeved Hoodie Get it

Pegged more toward the hunting crowd, Kuiu’s Gila hoodie is made to move. It has a streamlined design for less bulk, including seamless, darted shoulders; a longer hem and cuffs for better coverage; and a cap-compatible hood. It’s also rated at UPF 50+, has natural moisture-wicking properties, and an odor-resistant treatment.

[$79; kuiu.com]

